Billy Kemper headlines surfers advancing to semifinals of WSL Pe'ahi Challenge

The World Surf League (WSL) Pe'ahi Challenge on Maui was a go and competitors made the most of the high surf, including the likes of two-time Pe’ahi Challenge winner Billy Kemper, who advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Joining Kemper in Saturday’s surf are the following:

Heat 1

  • Cristian Merello

  • Mark Healey

  • Makuakai Rothman

  • Danilo Couto

  • Greg Long

Heat 2

  • Ian Walsh

  • Kai Lenny

  • Ryan Hipwood

  • Lucas Chianca

  • Jamie Mitchell

  • Albee Layer

The women’s Pe’ahi Challenge will also run Saturday as  Paige Alms defend her title against the following:

  • Bianca Valenti

  • Andrea Moller

  • Justine Dupont

  • Keala Kennelly

  • Felicity Palmateer

The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com.

