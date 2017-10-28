Billy Kemper headlines surfers advancing to semifinals of WSL Pe'ahi Challenge

The World Surf League (WSL) Pe'ahi Challenge on Maui was a go and competitors made the most of the high surf, including the likes of two-time Pe’ahi Challenge winner Billy Kemper, who advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.
Joining Kemper in Saturday’s surf are the following:
Heat 1
Cristian Merello
Mark Healey
Makuakai Rothman
Danilo Couto
Greg Long
Heat 2
Ian Walsh
Kai Lenny
Ryan Hipwood
Lucas Chianca
Jamie Mitchell
Albee Layer
The women’s Pe’ahi Challenge will also run Saturday as Paige Alms defend her title against the following:
Bianca Valenti
Andrea Moller
Justine Dupont
Keala Kennelly
Felicity Palmateer
The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com.
