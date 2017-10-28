Billy Kemper headlines surfers advancing to semifinals of WSL Pe'ahi Challenge

The World Surf League (WSL) Pe'ahi Challenge on Maui was a go and competitors made the most of the high surf, including the likes of two-time Pe’ahi Challenge winner Billy Kemper, who advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Joining Kemper in Saturday’s surf are the following:

Heat 1

Cristian Merello

Mark Healey

Makuakai Rothman

Danilo Couto

Greg Long

Heat 2

Ian Walsh

Kai Lenny

Ryan Hipwood

Lucas Chianca

Jamie Mitchell

Albee Layer

The women’s Pe’ahi Challenge will also run Saturday as Paige Alms defend her title against the following:

Bianca Valenti

Andrea Moller

Justine Dupont

Keala Kennelly

Felicity Palmateer

The semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com.

