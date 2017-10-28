'The effort was great': Rainbow Wahine basketball held its annual Green and White Scrimmage

The Rainbow Wahine basketball team held its annual Green and White Scrimmage Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center in front of fans and boosters, anxious to put on a show in front of a live crowd for the first time this season.

While the scrimmage was the first chance for fans to catch a glimpse of the 2017-2018 team, Wahine head coach Laura Beeman said after the scrimmage that the team is tired of playing against each other and is excited for a new challenge to present itself.

“It's really difficult when you go against yourself in this type of competitive situation," Beeman said. "To me this is more of a night for them to have fun and to show off what they can do offensively and work some defensive chemistry."

Preseason All-Big West selection Sarah Toeaina showed an improved handle during the scrimmage, actively driving from the perimeter and into the paint for layup opportunities.

Toeaina finished the scrimmage with seven points, one rebound and one assist, playing for both the green and white teams.

Sophomore Makenna Woodfolk led the game with 11 points, while Lauren Rewers, a 6-foot-4 freshman, scored four points and hauled down five rebounds.

Despite the scrimmage just being an intrasquad exhibition, Beeman pointed out that the scrimmage showcased some flaws within the team, especially defensive rebounding. She also pointed out some concerns over ball distribution.

"Overall, the attitude was great, the effort was great; we had some really good pieces of execution," Beeman said. "We're still not quite sure how to share the ball. Point guards need a little bit more organization, and to be facilitators at times. "

But even though the team struggled boxing out on the defensive glass, the Wahine still has time to resolve their issues before taking the court against UH Hilo on Nov. 1 at 5:30 pm.

