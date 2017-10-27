Former cop with ties to Kealoha investigation charged in DUI cas - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Former cop with ties to Kealoha investigation charged in DUI case

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A former Honolulu police officer who claims he was the victim of retaliatory attacks by Louis and Katherine Kealoha has been charged with driving under the influence and falsifying a police report.

The Honolulu prosecutor's office said Friday afternoon that the charges against former HPD Sgt. Albert Lee stem from an incident that occurred in November 2016 along Lunalilo Home Road in Hawaii Kai.

Early that morning, Lee was discovered in the passenger seat of his vehicle after it had crashed into a structure along the road. Responding police officers reported that he appeared to be intoxicated, though Lee claimed he had not been driving the vehicle.

No one else was found at the scene of the accident. 

Lee had been scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury against the Kealohas later that same morning. 

Last December, Lee told Hawaii News Now he was targeted by Katherine Kealoha for pulling over a friend of her's along Queen Street for using a cell phone while driving.

The driver took off during the traffic stop, and Lee says it took less than 24 hours for him to receive a call from Katherine Kealoha instructing him to back off. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

