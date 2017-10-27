Louis Kealoha changes attorney ahead of public corruption trial

It’s a case on an unprecedented scale that's rocked Honolulu’s law enforcement community and invo

Years in the making: How prosecutors built their case against the Kealohas

Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha has dismissed attorney Myles Breiner and instead hired well-known attorney Gary Modafferi to represent him during his upcoming public corruption trial.

Modafferi is based out of Las Vegas but practiced law for years in Hawaii. He made headlines in 1998 after he was convicted of several drug charges and served 90 days in jail.

Breiner still represents Kealoha's wife Katherine, a deputy prosecuting attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. Both the Kealohas were indicted by a grand jury last week in a massive public corruption case involving multiple officers from the department.

The 42-page indictment details the 20 counts against the Kealohas. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges listed in the indictment.

The trial is set to begin on December 19, but legal experts believe that date will likely be pushed back.

