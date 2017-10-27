Auction underway for estate of prominent attorney Gary Galiher

An online auction is underway for the belongings of prominent late attorney Gary Galiher, who died in a helicopter crash on Molokai last year.

Oahu Auctions says this is the largest and most diverse auction inventory they've ever handled.

It features more than 1,200 lots. Items for sale range from an antique car to home and office furniture to art work.

The online auction continues through Sunday. Items can be viewed and picked up at the Galiher Building, 610 Ward Ave.

Galiher, 70, was a nationally-recognized attorney.

He was traveling with real estate agent Keiko Kuroki from Honolulu to his Molokai home when they ran into trouble. Kuroki was also killed in the crash.

