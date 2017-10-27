New Ala Moana food court can seat up to 450

There's a new food court open at the old Shirokiya location at Ala Moana Center.

"The Lanai" features a host of familiar names, along with some new ones.

And some additional eateries are set to open later this year.

Open already: Ahi & Vegetable, BRUG, Mahaloha Burger and Sobaya.

The remaining eateries, including Agave & Vine, Da Spot, HiTEA Café, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, Musubi Cafe Iyasume, Teppanyaki Farmer and Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha will open in late 2017.

“Our customers have been coming to this very spot to eat for many years when it was the former Shirokiya location,” said Francis Cofran, senior general manager of Ala Moana Center, in a news release. “We are pleased to be able to offer our customers a new foodie destination on this side of the Center, complete with ten specialty food vendors and an agave bar.”

The food court is on the second floor Diamond Head wing.

It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and has seating for up to 450 people.

