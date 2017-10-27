Two-time 'Peahi' champ Billy Kemper breaks lucky board mid-contest

Local boy Billy Kemper is the two-time defending champion of the World Surf League's Pe'ahi Challenge, and he won both times using his lucky board.

He just broke his lucky board.

Kemper was riding a wave in the beginning of the first heat of the day when his red, 10'4" board snapped in half as he wiped out. In an interview with Hawaii News Now just one day before the contest, he raved about his "magic carpet."

Most likely, you'll see me riding that board. It's a magic carpet," Kemper said. "It's something I learned growing up. You never change what works, and it works perfect for me."

