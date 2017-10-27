Professional dancers Brent Boxberger, Bobby Dacones to teach mas - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Professional dancers Brent Boxberger, Bobby Dacones to teach master class in Hawaii

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Professional dancers and choreographers Brent Boxberger and Bobby Dacones are in Hawaii from Los Angeles. 

They will be teaching a master class on Sunday at the Aloha Dancesport Center.

They both appeared on Sunrise with more information and a dance performance. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly