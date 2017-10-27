Mariposa to incorporate Italian, Asian flavors to new menu - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Mariposa to incorporate Italian, Asian flavors to new menu

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Newly named Executive Chef Lawrence Nakamoto has created a new lunch and dinner menu at Mariposa and will be participating in the upcoming Hawaii Food and Wine Festival.

Nakamoto and Duane Kawamoto, food and beverage manager, joined us on Sunrise for a demonstration.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly