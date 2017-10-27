Raiatea Helm to sing in new style at Blue Note Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Raiatea Helm to sing in new style at Blue Note Hawaii

Grammy-nominated artist and Na Hoku Hano Hanohano award winner Raiatea Helm is making a bold new move: She's changing her sound and rebranding her music to traditional Hawaiian swing.

She will be performing at the Blue Note Hawaii on Friday and was on Sunrise with a preview. 

