BWS shuts down Waianae pump after water tests positive for E. coli

A well pump that delivers water to a Waianae neighborhood has been shut down after water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply issued the notice Friday morning, and said water from the source remains safe to drink because it's continuously disinfected. "For this reason, no further action is required by customers," the Board of Water Supply said, in a news release.

The board said Kaimaile Well Pump no. 2, which serves the area from Ala Hema Street to Keeau Beach, was shut down out of an abundance of caution.

The board is required under federal law to alert customers when E. coli bacteria is found in water samples

It said water samples taken on Monday at Keaau Beach Park found coliform bacteria. The following day, a sample taken at the well pump tested positive for E. coli. And two of five subsequent samples taken at the well were found to be positive for the bacteria Thursday.

The board said water from the well pump is chlorinated before it reaches customers so "the public was not at risk for E. coli exposure."

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, headaches and other symptoms, and poses a special health risk to infants and the elderly.

The board said it's working with the state Health Department to determine why E. coli was found at the well pump. It will remain shut down during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.