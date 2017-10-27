Sunrise Open House: Ewa & Aiea

On this week's Sunrise Open House, we are featuring 3 single family homes that are priced very close to the September median sales price of $760,000.

All of these homes have just come on the market in the last few days... two are on the Ewa Plain, the third in Aiea.

First, we go to Sandalwood, an Ewa by Gentry project... this home listed at $755,000.

It's a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with central air conditioning for the 1725 square feet of living space.

The lot is just more than 5,000 square feet... and it's near Laulani Village Shopping Center.

The listing boasts of an extended covered lanai with a pre-wired sound system and 42" tv that's included in the sale.

There's an owned solar pv system, a 120 gallon solar water heater, and dual pane energy efficient windows.

Association fee of $38 per month.

Sandalwood for $755,000.

Next up, also on the Ewa Plain, Hoakalei- Ka Makana.

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is offered at $760,000.

There's 1612 square feet of interior space on a 3800 square foot lot.

The listing remarks describe it as a well-maintained steel-framed home with a bedroom on the ground floor, and an upper deck balcony off the master.

Features include central air, stainless steel appliances, and a solar hot water system.

The yard is fenced and landscaped with a sprinkler system.

There's a community pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, and gym... and a maintenance fee of $211 per month.

Finally, we visit Crest at Wailuna.

This is a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 1,321 square feet of living space is on the market for $769,000.

The listing describes it as a rarely available location with unobstructed ocean, mountain and city views.

It features brand new appliances and carpet, a newer full size washer dryer, new roof, just painted inside and out.

There's multiple recreational areas and pools, tennis courts, and community security.

Monthly maintenance fee is $457.

Crest at Wailuna, $769,000.

All three of our featured properties will be open this Sunday 2-5pm.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

