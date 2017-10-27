Will and Grace go head-to-head in Bloody Mary competition

The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is underway. Coming up, there's going to be an epic brunch. All star chefs will compete in teams to create the most delicious and awesome meals for the crowd. It will be a battle of the sexes. Chefs include Michelle Karr-Ueoka from MW restaurant, Belinda Leong from b. Patisserie in San Francisco and Margarita Manzke from Republique in Los Angeles all on one team. All the ladies are expert pastry chefs but they plan to create dishes that are both sweet and savory. On the men's side, it will include chefs Ravi Kapur from Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco and Elmer Guzman from Poke Stop and Isaac Bancaco from Andaz Maui in Wailea. All of them have a made their own mark in the culinary world and have the talent to create an amazing meal.

For the drinkers, there will be 3 separate bloody mary bars set-up with every condiment you could think of. It could be a meal in a glass. Chef William Chen from Hawaii Freshbox and Grace Lee from Hawaii News Now's Sunrise will be your emcees. It's happening at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on November 5th from 11 am - 1 pm. If you want to join in on the fun, tickets are available. You can buy them online at http://www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/schedule/day-9-sunday-november-5-2017/food-fight-bloody-marys Hope to see you there!

To preview the event, Will and Grace went head-to-head in a bloody mary competition on Sunrise. Watch to see who came out on top.

