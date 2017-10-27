Upcoming Halloween walk, run to help raise funds for homeless

The Family Promise 5K race is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser every year.

All of the proceeds from this race go to helping Hawaii’s homeless families.

Family Promise provides shelter, food, necessities and other services needed to get a family who is experiencing homelessness, back on their feet.

This year's event will be held tomorrow, Saturday Oct. 28. It starts at Kailua Intermediate School. And you can still register.

