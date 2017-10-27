Here are some tips on how to keep your keiki safe while having fun

Lisa Dau is the Injury Prevention Coordinator at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. She offered some advice on how to keep our keiki safe while having fun this Halloween:

Keep costumes creative AND safe.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers to make children extra visible, or wear light costumes and use reflective wristbands.

Make sure costumes are the right size to prevent trips or falls.

Carry glow sticks or flashlights. This helps children to see and be seen by drivers.

Masks can obstruct a child’s vision while walking. Try non-toxic face paint and makeup instead.

Temporary or decorative contacts should only be used if you have a prescription. See a physician for a prescription and follow instructions carefully. Seek medical attention if your eyes become red, painful or have any discharge after using temporary or decorative contacts.

WALK SAFELY

Always walk on well-lit sidewalks or paths. Keep to direct routes and familiar areas.

Cross the street at corners. Obey traffic signals and use crosswalks.

Walk, don’t run. Don’t dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Don’t text! Keep electronic devices safely stowed in a bag until you reach your destination. It’s the law now!

DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION

Slow down and be alert in residential areas.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. so use extra caution during this time.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can be alert to your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distance.

ENJOY YOUR HALLOWEEN TREATS SAFELY

Children shouldn’t snack on treats from their goody bags while they’re out trick-or-treating. Have them eat a light snack or meal before going out.

Tell children not to accept and not to eat anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as unusual appearance, discoloration, tiny holes or tears. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

If your child has a food allergy, check the label of all treats and don’t let them eat any home-baked goods.

If you have young children, be sure to take away any choking hazards, such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys.

