Forecast: Pleasant conditions this weekend; huge surf expected

Big waves are the big story in weather. North and west shores of most islands will see huge, life-threatening surf by this afternoon.

The National Weather Service says north shores will see waves of 25-35 feet, west shores 15-22 feet.

Boaters are urged caution when entering or leaving harbors with north or west exposure as there could be large breaking waves.

The surf will ease slightly on Saturday but remain very dangerous. Winds will be light and variable through the weekend.

Skies today will see some cloudiness but few showers.

High in Honolulu today will be 85 degrees.

After a pleasant weekend, the winds will turn southerly next week due to an approaching cold front. That will bring up some deep tropical moisture, increasing the humidity and shower activity. It could be muggy and wet for much of next week.

HIGH SURF WARNING for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. North shores only for Maui.

High Surf Advisory for west shores Maui and north shores on the Island of Hawaii.

Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaii waters due to seas of 8-13 feet.

Marine Weather Statement warns of large, breaking waves at harbor entrances with north or west exposure.

- Dan Cooke

