With Peahi Challenge set to run, defending champ hopes for another win

Although a rising swell is set to roll in later this week, organizers of the Red Bull Queen of the Bay surfing competition say it may not run.

The scaffolding is all set up at Peahi for the big-wave challenge expected to run Friday on Maui's north shore.

Billy Kemper, defending two-time champion at Peahi, is gunning for a three-peat, using that same 10-foot-4-inch board.

“Most likely you’ll see me riding that board,” Kemper said. “It’s a magic carpet, and it’s something I learned growing up. You never change what works, and it works perfect for me.”



The 24-year-old from Haiku says he's in the best shape of his life, on a strict macronutrient diet, counting calories with every meal.



“It’s pretty funny, I have a list that is set every 30 to 40 minutes the whole day,” he said. “I have a set schedule.”



After winning the ride of the year for that 10-point barrel at Peahi, Kemper heads into this challenge with momentum and new inspiration: his second son born just two months ago. Add to that his hometown edge.



Kemper says he's ready for whatever comes.



“I’m really confident and comfortable surfing out there. It is my backyard. I put in a lot of hard work and time,” Kemper said.

