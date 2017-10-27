Warning signs posted at White Plains Beach after shark bites board

Warning signs were posted at White Plains Beach on Thursday after a shark chomped down on a stand-up paddlers board.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at least 200 yards offshore.

The shark was estimated to be between 8 and 11 feet long.

There were no injuries reported.

Federal lifeguards posted signs and cleared the water after the incident. They'll be out on the beach again on Friday to assess whether it's safe for beachgoers.

