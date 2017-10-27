HPD seeks 4 men accused of sexually assaulting woman in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police are searching for four men accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

According to a police report, the incident happened in the Ewa Beach area on Thursday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Police said the victim reported that a man she knew threatened her with a weapon before he and three other men she knew sexually assaulted her.

She also reported that her leg was injured.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Authorities could not provide additional details.

Police are investigating this as an attempted murder and sexual assault case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities.

