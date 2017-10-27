American Airlines flight from Lihue to Phoenix diverted to Honolulu

An American Airlines flight from Lihue to Phoenix was diverted to Honolulu late Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines flight 697 diverted due to a warning light.

A spokesman said the warning light indicated a possible mechanical problem.

The crew then declared an emergency because the Boeing 757 landing was overweight.

"Aircraft have ideal landing weights," said Ian Gregor, of the FAA. "When they have to divert and are unable for whatever reason to burn fuel, the planes land at a heavier-than-ideal weight. As a result, they may require a longer landing roll."

It landed without incident around 11:50 p.m.

Officials with the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport added the plane suffered a “mechanical cancellation.” They could not explain specifics, but said the plane touched down in Honolulu to be repaired.

American Airlines officials said the plane had to be diverted due to “aircraft maintenance."

It’s not known how many passengers were on board, but officials said they were all safe and taken to a hotel.

American Airlines said it will try to put the passengers on different flights to Phoenix on Friday.

