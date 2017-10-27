Kauai county Department of Parks and Recreation director announces run for mayor

Kauai’s Lenny Rapozo announced Thursday that he’ll be entering the race for county mayor.

Rapozo currently serves as the director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. For almost 30 years Rapozo has served in various departments at the state and county level.

“I believe I can make a difference for the people of Kauai and Niihau,” Rapozo said in front of dozens of friends, family and supporters at Niumalu Pavilion.

Rapozo will be up against Kauai Councilman Derek Kawakami and Council Chairman Mel Rapozo.

The current mayor, Bernard Carvalho, Jr., announced Wednesday that he's running for lieutenant governor.

