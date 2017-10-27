Opihi picker drowns after being swept out to sea in waters off Hana

Rescue crews recovered the body of an opihi picker near Nahiku Landing in east Maui around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as a 46-year-old Kahului man but his name has not been released by authorities.

According to a witness, the man said he was going to the shoreline to pick opihi and was last seen around 11 a.m.

Nearly three hours later a tourist saw the man waving his hands in the air and heard him yelling. The tourist then ran up Nahiku Road to call for help – upon returning 10 minutes later, the man was seen floating face down.

A Maui Fire Department chopper was brought in to airlift the man to shore. Paramedics assessed him but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

