Apparent H-3 road rage incident caught on video

A video has surfaced of an apparent road rage incident that happened this week in the Harano Tunnels of the H-3 Freeway.

The incident happened in the townbound tunnel shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a pickup truck involved started recording after his vehicle was hit -- and shared the video with a witness.

The recording itself starts after the first impact. A small Honda hatchback is visible in the driver's side view mirror. It then pulls up alongside, with damage already visible on its passenger side.

"This **********. Go ahead. Go ahead," the pickup driver is heard in the video, just before the hatchback hits the pickup on the driver's side.

A few moments later, there's a second collision, and then both vehicles come to a stop.

"I was almost shocked," said a witness who didn't want to be identified by name. "It was, you know, something you'd see in a movie. You know, like a car chase."

The witness was driving behind the two vehicles in the tunnel when he saw the pickup cut off the smaller vehicle.

"The pickup was in the left lane at first when he cut the hatchback off. And then the hatchback got into the right lane and hit the passenger side."

The driver of the smaller car can be seen talking on the phone after the vehicles come to rest. He declined a recorded interview, but said the pickup and been tailgating him and other motorists. He also denied intentionally ramming the pickup.

The truck's driver also declined an interview.

As far as we know, no charges have been filed. Because of that, no names are being disclosed. Honolulu Police have opened a collision investigation, but a spokesperson was unable to provide further details.

"It looked like it was just a cutoff," said the witness. "I didn't see anything that led up into the initial road rage incident.

The witness who saw it said he spoke to the truck's driver at the scene, and the man told him he intended to press charges.

