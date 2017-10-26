Rainbow Warrior baseball ready for new season

With the regular season for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team still a handful of months away, head coach Mike Trapasso has been getting his fill of baseball watching the World Series until his team takes the field.

A self-proclaimed St. Louis Cardinals fan, he finds it difficult to pick a winner between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. But what he does know is that if the Warriors can play with the same tenacity that both teams did last night in Game 2, he’ll be satisfied with the results that would come with improved effort.

“It’s been solid,” Trapasso said of the way his team is training during Fall practice. “The last week in particular has been really good. The focus has been outstanding, work ethic has been great the whole Fall. Each Fall is a little bit different because you base it on the returning guys that you have. Last year, we had about 22 new guys … but this Fall’s been the opposite of that because we’re basically returning everybody.”

Coming off a 28 win season last year, expectations are high for the team as they return a lot of its fire power from a year ago, including senior first baseman Eric Ramirez.

“I’m excited. Looking forward to the season, been working hard this whole Fall,” Ramirez said. “We have a lot of returning guys who have played and who are experienced … it should be a good year, for all of us.

Trapasso enters his 17th year in charge of the Warriors and has is sights set on building off of last year’s season, the team’s first winning season since the 2012-2013 campaign when the Warriors went 30-25.

Ramirez said that as a senior, it’s his job in the clubhouse to lead by example. And Trapasso knows that Ramirez, along with all of the returning players on the roster, know what they have to do to have success on the field.

“Guys know what to expect, it’s really about getting better, getting stronger in the weight room, working on deliveries, working on the swing, we’re just trying to get some work in,” Trapasso said.

First pitch for the Warriors will take place Friday, February 16 against Air Force at Les Murakami Stadium.

