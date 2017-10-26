State briefly closes a Shirokiya eatery for refusing to cooperate with sanitation inspectors

An eatery at Shirokiya Japan Village Walk was issued a red "closed" placard this week after refusing to cooperate with a health inspection.

Mazesoba Ono-ya was subsequently issued a green placard Thursday when it addressed the violations, state Health Department inspection reports say.

The state said eight violations were found at the eatery during an inspection on Oct. 19.

And during a follow-up inspection Wednesday, the state said, the eatery didn't correct the violations and didn't cooperate with inspectors.

The violations included improper food storage and meats being kept at improper temperatures.

Inspectors also spotted food service workers not washing their hands properly.

“Interfering with or refusal to cooperate with Department of Health regulatory staff during a food safety inspection is grounds for immediate permit suspension, and the posting of a red or closed placard,” said Peter Oshiro, Sanitation Branch program manager, in a news release.

