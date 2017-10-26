HPD lieutenant charged in public corruption scandal reports guns stolen

Honolulu Police Lt. Derek Hahn has reported that two of his guns were stolen from his home in Kuliouou on Thursday morning.

Hahn is supposed to turn over all his weapons as a condition of his release.

Hahn, who is on leave without pay from the Honolulu Police Department, reported that his Remington 700 Rifle and his Roth-Sauer handgun were "unaccounted for."

Hahn is charged with conspiracy to obstruct, a felony, in connection with the public corruption case involving the former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

According to federal prosecutors, Hahn was "calling the shots" in the alleged, fake mailbox theft that resulted in the arrest of a Kealoha relative, Gerard Puana, who was feuding with the power couple over money.

Hahn, 46, was arrested Oct. 18 by the FBI. He is out on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating this case as a theft.

