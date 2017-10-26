Rainbow Warrior basketball selected to finish fifth in preseason media poll

The Rainbow Warriors basketball team has been selected to finish fifth in the preseason media poll, according to a press release.

The Warriors finished in fifth-place last season. No player from this year's team was selected to be on the preseason all-conference team.

Defending regular-season champion UC Irvine is the favorite to win the Big West, receiving 14 of a possible 26 first-place votes. Despite being picked fifth, Hawaii was one of two teams outside of UC Irvine (UC Davis) to receive multiple first-place votes.

The Warriors returns seven of their top eight scorers from last year, including all-Big West honorable mention picks Gibson Johnson and Jack Purchase. Returning senior Mike Thomas is also back after redshirting last season.

Hawaii will host an exhibition game versus Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. before opening the regular season on Friday, Nov. 10 with the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

2017 Big West Preseason Media Poll

1. UC Irvine (14) - 216 points

2. UC Davis (7) - 189

3. Cal State Fullerton (1) - 158

4. Long Beach State (1) - 153

5. Hawaii - 146 (2)

6. UC Santa Barbara (1) - 94

7. CSUN - 73

8. UC Riverside - 71

9. Cal Poly – 70

