Goodwill suggests saving money by making your own Halloween cost - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Goodwill suggests saving money by making your own Halloween costume

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Halloween is five days away.

If you haven't got a costume yet and you want to be creative, Goodwill is a great place go.

Katy Chen, chief operating officer at Goodwill Hawaii, brought in some people with great costumes.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly