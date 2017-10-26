Stripsteak Thriller Night - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Stripsteak Thriller Night

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Want to celebrate Halloween with some great steak, a costume contest AND help out the American Heart Association? Done! All you have to do is come to the Stripsteak Thriller Night at the International Market Place in Waikiki. Wear your best costume and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas, including hotel, airfare, meals and transportation. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.

Also, take note that you can save $30 on the price of a ticket by using the code: AmericanHeart.

WHEN:                       Tuesday, Oct. 31

                                    8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

                                   

WHERE:                     STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

                                    International Market Place

                                    2330 Kalakaua Ave.

                                    Honolulu, HI 96815

                                    Validated parking available.

COST:                        $150 – Includes hosted food, drinks and sparkling wine

                                    Visit www.Stipsteakthrillernight.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now

Powered by Frankly