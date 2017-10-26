Want to celebrate Halloween with some great steak, a costume contest AND help out the American Heart Association? Done! All you have to do is come to the Stripsteak Thriller Night at the International Market Place in Waikiki. Wear your best costume and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas, including hotel, airfare, meals and transportation. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.
Also, take note that you can save $30 on the price of a ticket by using the code: AmericanHeart.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 31
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
WHERE: STRIPSTEAK Waikiki
International Market Place
2330 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, HI 96815
Validated parking available.
COST: $150 – Includes hosted food, drinks and sparkling wine
Visit www.Stipsteakthrillernight.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
