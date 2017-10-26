Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Announces Run for Lt. Governor - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Announces Run for Lt. Governor

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho says he is running for Lt. Governor. As recently as last month we had talked to him about the possibility of running for the Governor's office. He said he was considering it at the time. So today he joined us on Sunrise to explain why he's going in this direction.

