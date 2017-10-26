After months at sea, 2 Hawaii women their dogs are finally rescued

A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal. The two made distress calls every day, in hopes that someone would rescue them.

It wasn’t until Wednesday when boaters on a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them and they were finally brought to safety, according to the U.S. Navy.

It all started in the spring, when Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, both from Honolulu, embarked on their journey from Hawaii to Tahiti. On May 30, their sailboat’s motor failed during severe weather, but the women continued on because they believed they could eventually make it to land.

Two months later, they decided to issue distress calls on a daily basis -- with no luck.

Finally, on Oct. 24, the Taiwanese fishing vessel discovered the sailboat about 900 miles southeast of Japan. The boaters made contact with the Coast Guard Sector Guam, along with others, including the Joint Coordinator Center in Honolulu.

The Japan-based USS Ashland, which was in the area on a routine deployment, made its way to the fishing vessel and brought Appel, Fuiaba and the two dogs to safety.

They remain on board the Ashland – where they’re being provided with food and medical assistance – until the ship’s next port of call.

