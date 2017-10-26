Forecast: Enjoy the cool conditions before the humidity arrives

Northerly wind flow is bringing us cool and dry air, and that is creating some very comfortable conditions outside.

Expect variable cloudiness, plenty of sunshine, and a high of 84 degrees in Honolulu for your Thursday.

The winds will turn more northeasterly by Friday and continue Saturday with just a few showers.

The winds will become light and variable on Sunday. Expect humid and hazy conditions that will get worse by the middle of the week as an approaching cold front turns the winds southerly.

Surf has moderated somewhat overnight, but is still elevated along most shores. A new NW swell will roll in tonight and bring the largest waves yet for this new winter surf season. By Friday morning, north shores could see 30 foot waves. Those living along north shores should take the appropriate precautions.

Today's waves will be 10-15 feet north, 5-8 feet west, 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet east.

High Surf Advisory north and west shores Niihau, Kauai, and Molokai. North shores only Oahu, and Maui.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

