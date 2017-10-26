Southwest could face legal hiccup in Hawaii expansion

Southwest Airlines finally ended years of speculation, promising low fares for its new service to Hawaii. The company made the official announcement to thousands ...

The popular airline Southwest and their expansion to Hawaii may soon be facing a legal speed bump.

A union on the mainland is threatening to block the airline's expansion to the islands citing ongoing disputes. Brought forth by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, the dispute over the outsourcing of maintenance has been ongoing for 5-years, the association says.

"We have got to stop the continuous breaching of our contract and many times its for outsourcing, so we are going to try to prevent this from happening," Bret Oestreich, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said.

Southwest tells Hawaii news Now they have not received a complaint from the union, and planned Hawaii flights do not violate any contract agreement.

The company officially announced service to the islands in early October, promising lower fares and more competition in the local travel industry.

Service is slated to begin in 2018.

