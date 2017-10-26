Pedestrian opinions vary on new distracted walking law - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Pedestrian opinions vary on new distracted walking law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Walking around Downtown Honolulu Wednesday, not everyone followed a new law that bans looking at electronic devices while crossing the street.

The law went into effect at midnight Tuesday, making it illegal to look at mobile phones, tablets and video games while crossing the street. 

"I think it's a good law. I think it keeps people safe. That's the bottom line — keeping people safe," pedestrian Preston Jones said.

But opinions about the law vary.

"You just can't legislate common sense," Rep. Matt Lopresti said. "I think it's a dumb law. We don't need a nanny state, we have a really long list of laws on the books already and we should be focused on other things."

The law still permits pedestrians to talk on their phones or listen to music, just as long as the device isn't being looked at.

Fines for the first offense ranges between $15 to $35. Additional violations after that increase between $75 and $99.

