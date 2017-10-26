Former Pearl City quarterback Jordan Ta'amu named starter for Ole Miss

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only quarterback from Hawaii that will see playing time this season in the SEC as Pearl City High School graduate Jordan Ta’amu has been named the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Shea Patterson is out for the year. 2017 is Jordan Ta’amu’s now https://t.co/3kMsuRhuKZ — Spooky Ole Miss Blog (@RedCupRebellion) October 22, 2017

Ta’amu transferred from New Mexico Military Institute this season and won the backup quarterback spot on the depth chart. After starter Shea Patterson went down with an injury against LSU, Ta’amu threw for 78 yards on 7-of-11 passing, also rushing for 52 yards on six carries.

As a senior at Pearl City High School, Ta’amu was named All-State and OIA Division II Offensive Player of the Year, throwing for 1,779 yards with 29 TDs to just four interceptions. He also led Pearl City to the OIA DII title game in 2013 and 2014.

