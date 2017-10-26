For a good cause: Rainbow Warrior basketball holds its second annual tip-off event to raise funds for its student-athletes

The Rainbow Warrior basketball program held its second annual Tip-Off Event this evening at the Stan Sheriff Center to raise funds for student-athlete tuition, health and nutrition.
After last year’s inaugural fundraiser, which had nearly 450 people attend to meet and greet with players and coaches, about 500 people were expected to come to tonight’s event, which featured a silent auction and food.
A Q&A followed dinner and the auction for fans and those in attendance to get to know the team a little better, all while benefiting the program’s recruiting and retention efforts.
