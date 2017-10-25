Kauai police capture one escaped KCCC inmate; One remains on the run

Kamoelii Kolo (left) and Joshua Kaimana Preston (right). (Image: Department of Public Safety)

Kauai police have captured one inmate who escaped from the Kauai Community Correction Center, but another remains on the run.

KPD said 36-year-old Joshua Kaimana Preston was captured around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after he left KCCC with another inmate, 35-year-old inmate Kamoelii Kolo.

The two reportedly walked away from the Wailua facility just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials describe Kolo, who is still on the run, as 5' 6" tall, weighing 165 lbs. He was set to be released on May 21, 2018.

Police say Kolo is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with tips on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Both inmates now face an additional escape charge.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

