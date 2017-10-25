State makes its 4 picks for HART board appointees

Under the rail funding bill that passed in the state legislature earlier this year, state leaders were tasked with appointing a total of four non-voting members to the HART board.

Officials say the appointees are “to ensure the appropriate use of state authorized funds to finance a mass transit project,” the Legislature said in a press release.

As the most costly public works project in state history, the price tag of Honolulu's rail system has ballooned to over $9 billion.

House speaker Saiki announced Tobias “Toby” Martyn and Kamani Kualaau as his appointees to the board Wednesday, and Senate President Kouchi selected Kalbert K. Young and Wesley Machida.

The hotly debated funding bill aimed to keep the public better informed on how funds were being spent by setting up various checkpoints for how money is spent.

A Mass Transit Special Fund has been set up to allocate the funding, and all HART costs will need to be reviewed by the State Comptroller and State Auditor.

