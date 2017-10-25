Tour a spooky crypt in 'Five-0' actor's delightfully frightful haunted house

At "Mummy: Curse of the Crypt," no scares are spared.

"It's fun seeing people run out the door at the end," said actor Jorge Garcia, the brainchild behind the Kailua haunted house.

Garcia, known to isle TV watchers for his roles on "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0," is a Halloween super-fan known for turning his homes into tiny haunts.

Now, with the help of Skeleton Key Hawaii, he's transformed a warehouse in Kailua into a make-believe Egyptian crypt.

Garcia built most of the props himself — when he wasn't shooting scenes for Five-0.

"I'd treat it like another full time job where I'd get up in the morning, after breakfast I'd go to work and we'd build stuff, either paper macheing or carving foam," he said.

The sets feature a giant sarcophagus, skull-covered caves, a coffin that quakes, and actors galore — more than two dozen elaborately costumed as mummies and monsters.

"I think we all really like our handiwork with the set and the props but it's the actors that really make it come alive," Skeleton Key Hawaii's Kevin Keaveney said.

His Kailua company partnered with Garcia on the haunt that also has keiki-friendly showings on weekend nights.

"It's not so gruesome and so much people jumping out to scare you," Garcia said.

"Mummy: Curse of the Crypt" begins its final run nightly from Oct. 26 through Halloween.

If you want to brave the crypt, here's when you can check it out:

The professional haunt opened earlier this month to long lines. It takes about 10 minutes to navigate the dimly lit maze that's a mini-expedition to bring the mummies back to life. Garcia stocked it with surprises.

"People will get stuck in certain places, or something that they think is a prop may actually be a person," he said.

Proceeds from the $15 admission charge will help support the non-profit community theater Kailua Onstage Arts.

