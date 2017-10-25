Former Sacred Hearts teacher charged with sexual assault

A former Honolulu private school teacher who was fired after allegations of "inappropriate conduct" with students has been charged with sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

The criminal complaint states that the suspect, 55-year-old Mario Dilello, touched a girl's rear end in May 2016.

The girl was between 14 and 16 years old at the time.

A police report was filed after the incident, which occurred at Sacred Hearts Academy, a police spokeswoman confirmed. The suspect was arrested Tuesday on three counts of third-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Dilello has since been charged with one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to police.

In a statement, Sacred Hearts Head of School Betty White said two students came forward to report the alleged misconduct earlier this month, and the teacher was dismissed on the same day.

In 2015, a veteran Sacred Hearts teacher was sentenced to a year behind bars for sexually assaulting a student.

Dilello's bail has been set at $50,000.

