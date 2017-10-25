Former Sacred Hearts teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault

A former Honolulu private school teacher who was fired after allegations of "inappropriate conduct" with students was arrested Tuesday on five counts of sexual assault.

A police report was filed after the incident, which occurred at Sacred Hearts Academy, a police spokeswoman confirmed. The suspect was booked on three counts of third-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

In a statement, Sacred Hearts Head of School Betty White said two students came forward to report the alleged misconduct earlier this month, and the teacher was dismissed on the same day.

In 2015, a veteran Sacred Hearts teacher was sentenced to a year behind bars for sexually assaulting a student.

