'Jurassic World' production leaves behind $40k gift for Kaneohe harbor

The film crew that produced the blockbuster sequel to 2016's Jurassic World may have already headed back to Hollywood, but that doesn't mean they won't leave Kaneohe's Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor in better condition than it was when they arrived.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources' boating division will soon ask the state land board for permission to accept a $38,000 donation from NBC Universal to install a network of security cameras at the harbor.

NBC paid the department more than $190,000 to use the harbor during the film's production. Funds for the security cameras were not included in the cost.

According to the DLNR, the security system will consist of the following:

Four cameras installed on light poles that are equipped with wireless transmission equipment

Four solar-powered units to power the cameras that include panels, back-up batteries and charging systems

A digital video recorder, monitor, software and staff training

The department says NBC attended outreach meetings with harbor tenants prior to filming in an effort to address the community's concerns.

The donation does not violate any state ethics laws, since the donation was made to the State of Hawaii and not to an individual employee.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom' is the fifth installment in the Jurassic Park series. It's set to debut next June.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.