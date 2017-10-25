Copy-Jurassic World filming comes to an end, film's stars leave Hawaii

That's a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The stars of the film posted photos commemorating the end of filming in the islands on Facebook Tuesday.

Chris Pratt posted a photo of him fishing with the caption, "...And goodbye to Hawaii! Thank you! We had such a blast! Mahalo! Mahalo! Mahalo! #jurassicworld#fallenkingdom #whatsmysnack ill be back!"

Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard also posted a photo sharing a hug with Pratt. Her caption: "Day #60 and that's a wrap! Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii!"

Portions of Kamehameha Highway and Halona blowhole were closed for filming during the crew's stay in the islands. Some resident's even got an unusual glimpse of a triceratops being transported in a big rig.

The movie is the fifth installment in the Jurassic World series. It's set to debut next June.

