Police: Puna intruder shot at man moments before explosion, house fire

A Puna man is uninjured after he came home to an alarming sight Tuesday night.

According to Big Island police, a 35-year-old man came home just after 7 p.m. to find an unidentified intruder in his home on Rainbow Drive in the Ainaloa subdivision.

Police say the intruder shot at the resident before fleeing on foot. Moments later, there was an explosion outside the home and a fire ignited.

The resident was not injured when firefighters and police arrived. The American Red Cross also provided assistance.

The details surrounding the incident are unclear as detectives conduct an attempted murder investigation. The damaged caused to the home by the fire is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello (808) 961-2385, email: Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

