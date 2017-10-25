Honolulu's next chief is 32-year veteran of force, first woman to lead HPD

The Honolulu Police Commission has made a unanimous decision on Honolulu's next police chief.

Maj. Susan Ballard, who will take over as Honolulu's police chief, has been at the department since 1985.

"After 32 years, I've been around since Moby Dick was a minnow," the 60-year-old joked Wednesday, while speaking to reporters.

She currently serves as the commander for receiving and has previously been in charge of training, the Kaneohe district, the Kalihi district and Finance Division. In 2001, she was promoted to major.

While she'll be Honolulu's first female police chief, she said Wednesday that she doesn't believe her gender plays any role in how she'll lead.

"I like to think that the qualities I have as a leader are gender neutral. I do believe in supporting more diversity across the board," she said.

Honolulu leaders praised Ballard's pick, and urged her to move quickly to try to re-gain the public's trust in a department rocked by scandal.

"Chief Susan Ballard has a major challenge in restoring public trust in the leadership of the Honolulu Police Department," said Acting Mayor Roya Amemiya, in a statement. "Mayor Caldwell and his administration look forward to sitting down with Chief Ballard very soon to discuss the long-term vision for HPD and a way forward in restoring the highest degree of confidence in our police department."

City Council Chairman Ron Menor said her "historic appointment ... will begin a new era of HPD leadership at a time when our city faces an array of public safety issues that require aggressive enforcement driven by collaboration with the community."

Tenari Maafala, president of the police union, said he's "excited" and "happy" with the pick.

"It's about time for the department to move forward," he said. "For the most part, it's great. Like anything else, you're not going to make everybody happy. No one man or woman is greater than what the department represents."

Meanwhile, city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro said he's "glad the process is completed."

"I look forward to working with Chief Ballard," he said, in a statement.

Ballard was the only finalist among seven for the chief position who is currently with the Honolulu Police Department.

She was born in Virginia and moved to Hawaii in 1982 from North Carolina.

