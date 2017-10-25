Kauai's mayor enters crowded race for lieutenant governor

Add another name to the list of Hawaii politicians vying to be lieutenant governor.

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho announced his candidacy Wednesday at the state Capitol building.

Four others have already announced their plans to run: State Sen. Josh Green, state Sen. Will Espero, Mayor Alan Arakawa and state Sen. Jill Tokuda.

Current Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui doesn't plan to run for re-election (and he's said he doesn't plan to run for mayor of Maui, either).

Why are so many vying for the LG post, especially when it's been lampooned as a title with little real power?

"It has next to no constitutional responsibilities," political commentator Dan Boylan has said. "You get a car. You got a big office. You have a staff."

But former Gov. Ben Cayetano disagrees.

"It all depends on the person, what you make of it," he said. "And if you have the support of the governor you can do some good things."

