Rainbow Wahine basketball's Sarah Toeaina named preseason all-Big West selection

Expectations for Rainbow Wahine basketball senior Sarah Toeaina are sky-high heading into the new season, as she was selected to the media and coaches preseason all-Big West Conference teams, according to a press release.

The Wahine are also projected to finish fourth in both polls.

Hawaii was picked to finish behind preseason favorite UC Davis, CSUN and UC Santa Barbara in both the coaches and media polls, which would be an improvement from last year’s sixth place finish when the Wahine went 7-9 in Big West Conference play.

The Wahine will, however, return all five starters and eight letter-winners from last season.



Toeaina, who was a first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior in 2016-17, will be one of the returning starters for the ‘Bows as the team looks to tip-off the season in style with their annual Green & White Scrimmage taking place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center.

Media Preseason Predicted Order of Finish (First-place Votes)

1. UC Davis (16)

2. CSUN (2)

3. UC Santa Barbara

T4. Hawaii

T4. Cal Poly

6. UC Riverside

7. Long Beach State (1)

8. UC Irvine

9. Cal State Fullerton

Media Preseason All-Big West Conference Team

Sarah Toeaina – Hawaii

Drew Edelman – UC Santa Barbara

Morgan Bertsch – UC Davis

Dynn Leaupepe – Cal Poly

Lynn Leaupepe – Cal Poly

Channon Fluker – CSUN

Coaches Preseason Predicted Order of Finish (First-place Votes)

1. UC Davis (6)

2. CSUN (2)

3. UC Santa Barbara

4. Hawaii

5. UC Riverside

6. Cal Poly (1)

7. Long Beach State

8. UC Irvine

9. Cal State Fullerton

Coaches Preseason All-Big West Conference Team

Sarah Toeaina – Hawaii

Pele Gianotti – UC Davis

Morgan Bertsch – UC Davis

Drew Edelman – UC Santa Barbara

Lynn Leaupepe – Cal Poly

Channon Fluker – CSUN

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.