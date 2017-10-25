Rainbow Wahine basketball projected to finish fourth in conference, Toeaina preseason all-Big West selection

Expectations for Rainbow Wahine basketball senior Sarah Toeaina are sky-high heading into the new season, as she was selected to the media and coaches preseason all-Big West Conference teams, according to a press release.
The Wahine are also projected to finish fourth in both polls.
Hawaii was picked to finish behind preseason favorite UC Davis, CSUN and UC Santa Barbara in both the coaches and media polls, which would be an improvement from last year’s sixth place finish when the Wahine went 7-9 in Big West Conference play.
The Wahine will, however, return all five starters and eight letter-winners from last season.
Toeaina, who was a first-team all-conference selection after averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as a junior in 2016-17, will be one of the returning starters for the ‘Bows as the team looks to tip-off the season in style with their annual Green & White Scrimmage taking place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center.
#BWCWBB Media Preseason All-Conf from @WahineBBall: Sarah Toeaina - first-team All-BWC in 2016-17. #GoBows ???? pic.twitter.com/p4Vh6mHNtg— Big West WBB (@BigWestWBB) October 25, 2017
Media Preseason Predicted Order of Finish (First-place Votes)
1. UC Davis (16)
2. CSUN (2)
3. UC Santa Barbara
T4. Hawaii
T4. Cal Poly
6. UC Riverside
7. Long Beach State (1)
8. UC Irvine
9. Cal State Fullerton
Media Preseason All-Big West Conference Team
Sarah Toeaina – Hawaii
Drew Edelman – UC Santa Barbara
Morgan Bertsch – UC Davis
Dynn Leaupepe – Cal Poly
Lynn Leaupepe – Cal Poly
Channon Fluker – CSUN
Coaches Preseason Predicted Order of Finish (First-place Votes)
1. UC Davis (6)
2. CSUN (2)
3. UC Santa Barbara
4. Hawaii
5. UC Riverside
6. Cal Poly (1)
7. Long Beach State
8. UC Irvine
9. Cal State Fullerton
Coaches Preseason All-Big West Conference Team
Sarah Toeaina – Hawaii
Pele Gianotti – UC Davis
Morgan Bertsch – UC Davis
Drew Edelman – UC Santa Barbara
Lynn Leaupepe – Cal Poly
Channon Fluker – CSUN
