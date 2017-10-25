Hawaii native to star alongside Gerard Butler in 'Den of Thieves'

Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau, pictured in the middle, will star in the new movie "Den of Thieves." (Image: STX Entertainment)

A Hawaii native is in the main cast of a major motion picture set for release in early 2018.

Mid-Pacific Institute graduate Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau will play thief Tony Zapata in the new movie “Den of Thieves,” which stars Gerard Butler and 50 Cent.

The STX Entertainment film chronicles the elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and a notorious crew of bank robbers in a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of Los Angeles.

Waianae’s Max Holloway will also make his acting debut with an appearance as a bank robber.

Lyman-Merserau, who went through the Mid-Pacific School of the Arts program, first appeared on screen in 2005 and has been on shows such as “Hawaii Five-0” and “The Young and the Restless.” He’s currently in the FX show “American Horror Story” as Gutterball.

“Den of Thieves,” which began filming in January, is slated for release Jan. 19, 2018.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.