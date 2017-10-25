Sunrise On The Road: Ka Makana Alii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sunrise On The Road: Ka Makana Alii

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii's newest shopping mall, Ka Makana Ali’i,  recently celebrated its first anniversary.  

Sunrise went 'On the Road' to Kapolei to take a look at how the mall has grown in the past year.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly